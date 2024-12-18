Explore
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Faces Decline in Today's Market Trading

5 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:14 PM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 7.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.75 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 7.96 and closed slightly higher at 7.99. The stock experienced a high of 8 and a low of 7.77. With a market capitalization of 54,435.56 crore, Vodafone Idea's shares are currently trading significantly below their 52-week high of 19.15 and above the 52-week low of 6.6. The BSE recorded a volume of 46,122,259 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:14:46 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.4%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

18 Dec 2024, 01:02:38 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea stock experienced a low of 7.7 and reached a high of 7.84 today. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock price, reflecting potential investor interest and market activity throughout the trading day.

18 Dec 2024, 12:46:21 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -46.03% lower than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has decreased by 46.03% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 7.72, reflecting a drop of 1.28%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. When there's a positive price change accompanied by increased volume, it often signals a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price change with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:38:21 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea reached a high of 7.8 and a low of 7.73 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistance levels of 7.76 and 7.73, suggesting some selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors may assess potential opportunities for a reversal if the stock appears oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17.8Support 17.73
Resistance 27.83Support 27.69
Resistance 37.87Support 37.66
18 Dec 2024, 12:25:47 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:21:07 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days8.01
10 Days8.12
20 Days7.80
50 Days8.24
100 Days11.35
300 Days12.95
18 Dec 2024, 12:13:24 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹7.75, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹7.82

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 7.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7.74 and 7.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7.74 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:58:26 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -51.31% lower than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has decreased by 51.31% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 7.75, reflecting a decline of 0.9%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:54:29 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 7.82 and 7.73 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by buying close to the hourly support level of 7.73 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 7.82. Please note that my training data goes up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17.81Support 17.76
Resistance 27.83Support 27.73
Resistance 37.86Support 37.71
18 Dec 2024, 11:29:35 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹7.78, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹7.82

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 7.78 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7.74 and 7.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7.74 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:18:50 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price decreased by 0.64% today, reaching 7.77, amid mixed performance among its peers. Companies like Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, and Railtel Corporation of India are experiencing declines, while Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dropped by 0.41% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1604.0-11.3-0.71778.95959.8906606.18
Vodafone Idea7.77-0.05-0.6419.156.638943.1
Tata Communications1795.05-15.55-0.862175.01597.751158.92
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra83.192.392.96111.4865.2916263.04
Railtel Corporation Of India428.75-7.5-1.72618.0279.013760.23
18 Dec 2024, 11:03:51 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 7.0, 10.14% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3332
    Hold6656
    Sell7787
    Strong Sell2223
18 Dec 2024, 10:47:00 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -48.79% lower than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has decreased by 48.79% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 7.81, reflecting a decline of 0.13%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential continuation of the decline.

18 Dec 2024, 10:33:34 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea touched a high of 7.84 & a low of 7.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17.82Support 17.73
Resistance 27.88Support 27.7
Resistance 37.91Support 37.64
18 Dec 2024, 10:15:57 AM IST

18 Dec 2024, 09:55:34 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Today, Vodafone Idea's share price decreased by 0.26%, trading at 7.8, amidst mixed performances from its peers. While Tata Communications and Railtel Corporation of India experienced declines, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex showed minor fluctuations, with Nifty down by 0.06% and Sensex down by 0.02%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1616.91.60.11778.95959.8913897.47
Vodafone Idea7.8-0.02-0.2619.156.639093.46
Tata Communications1805.85-4.75-0.262175.01597.751466.73
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra84.814.014.96111.4865.2916579.74
Railtel Corporation Of India431.15-5.1-1.17618.0279.013837.26
18 Dec 2024, 09:46:03 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.13%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

18 Dec 2024, 09:31:37 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹7.83, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹7.82

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 7.83 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7.74 and 7.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7.74 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:20:44 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price increased by 0.13%, currently trading at 7.83. However, over the past year, the price has declined by 44.61%. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.34%
3 Months-38.71%
6 Months-53.65%
YTD-51.19%
1 Year-44.61%
18 Dec 2024, 08:45:33 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17.93Support 17.74
Resistance 28.05Support 27.67
Resistance 38.12Support 37.55
18 Dec 2024, 08:32:12 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 7.0, 10.49% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3332
    Hold6656
    Sell7787
    Strong Sell2223
18 Dec 2024, 08:15:32 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 298 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 632471 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 252 mn & BSE volume was 46 mn.

18 Dec 2024, 08:00:59 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹7.99 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8 & 7.77 yesterday to end at 7.82. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

