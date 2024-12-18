Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Faces Decline in Today's Market Trading

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹7.96 and closed slightly higher at ₹7.99. The stock experienced a high of ₹8 and a low of ₹7.77. With a market capitalization of ₹54,435.56 crore, Vodafone Idea's shares are currently trading significantly below their 52-week high of ₹19.15 and above the 52-week low of ₹6.6. The BSE recorded a volume of 46,122,259 shares traded.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea stock experienced a low of ₹7.7 and reached a high of ₹7.84 today. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock price, reflecting potential investor interest and market activity throughout the trading day.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has decreased by 46.03% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹7.72, reflecting a drop of 1.28%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. When there's a positive price change accompanied by increased volume, it often signals a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price change with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea reached a high of 7.8 and a low of 7.73 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistance levels of 7.76 and 7.73, suggesting some selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors may assess potential opportunities for a reversal if the stock appears oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.8
|Support 1
|7.73
|Resistance 2
|7.83
|Support 2
|7.69
|Resistance 3
|7.87
|Support 3
|7.66
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|8.01
|10 Days
|8.12
|20 Days
|7.80
|50 Days
|8.24
|100 Days
|11.35
|300 Days
|12.95
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹7.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7.74 and ₹7.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7.74 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has decreased by 51.31% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹7.75, reflecting a decline of 0.9%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 7.82 and 7.73 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by buying close to the hourly support level of 7.73 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 7.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.81
|Support 1
|7.76
|Resistance 2
|7.83
|Support 2
|7.73
|Resistance 3
|7.86
|Support 3
|7.71
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹7.78 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7.74 and ₹7.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7.74 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price decreased by 0.64% today, reaching ₹7.77, amid mixed performance among its peers. Companies like Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, and Railtel Corporation of India are experiencing declines, while Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dropped by 0.41% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1604.0
|-11.3
|-0.7
|1778.95
|959.8
|906606.18
|Vodafone Idea
|7.77
|-0.05
|-0.64
|19.15
|6.6
|38943.1
|Tata Communications
|1795.05
|-15.55
|-0.86
|2175.0
|1597.7
|51158.92
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|83.19
|2.39
|2.96
|111.48
|65.29
|16263.04
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|428.75
|-7.5
|-1.72
|618.0
|279.0
|13760.23
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 10.14% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has decreased by 48.79% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹7.81, reflecting a decline of 0.13%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential continuation of the decline.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea touched a high of 7.84 & a low of 7.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.82
|Support 1
|7.73
|Resistance 2
|7.88
|Support 2
|7.7
|Resistance 3
|7.91
|Support 3
|7.64
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Today, Vodafone Idea's share price decreased by 0.26%, trading at ₹7.8, amidst mixed performances from its peers. While Tata Communications and Railtel Corporation of India experienced declines, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex showed minor fluctuations, with Nifty down by 0.06% and Sensex down by 0.02%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1616.9
|1.6
|0.1
|1778.95
|959.8
|913897.47
|Vodafone Idea
|7.8
|-0.02
|-0.26
|19.15
|6.6
|39093.46
|Tata Communications
|1805.85
|-4.75
|-0.26
|2175.0
|1597.7
|51466.73
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|84.81
|4.01
|4.96
|111.48
|65.29
|16579.74
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|431.15
|-5.1
|-1.17
|618.0
|279.0
|13837.26
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹7.83 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7.74 and ₹7.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7.74 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price increased by 0.13%, currently trading at ₹7.83. However, over the past year, the price has declined by 44.61%. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.34%
|3 Months
|-38.71%
|6 Months
|-53.65%
|YTD
|-51.19%
|1 Year
|-44.61%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.93
|Support 1
|7.74
|Resistance 2
|8.05
|Support 2
|7.67
|Resistance 3
|8.12
|Support 3
|7.55
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 10.49% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 252 mn & BSE volume was 46 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8 & ₹7.77 yesterday to end at ₹7.82. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend