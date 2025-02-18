Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹8.20 and closed slightly higher at ₹8.21. The stock experienced a high of ₹8.39 and a low of ₹7.98 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹58,977.01 crore, Vodafone Idea's shares saw a significant trading volume of 44,071,594 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is ₹19.15, while the low stands at ₹6.60.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 0.12%, currently trading at ₹8.28. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 47.99%, also settling at ₹8.28. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.22%
|3 Months
|16.08%
|6 Months
|-48.15%
|YTD
|4.16%
|1 Year
|-47.99%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8.44
|Support 1
|8.02
|Resistance 2
|8.63
|Support 2
|7.79
|Resistance 3
|8.86
|Support 3
|7.6
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 15.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|2
|2
|2
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 471 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 415599 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 427 mn & BSE volume was 44 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹8.21 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.39 & ₹7.98 yesterday to end at ₹8.27. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend