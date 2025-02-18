Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 8.21 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.27 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 8.20 and closed slightly higher at 8.21. The stock experienced a high of 8.39 and a low of 7.98 during the day. With a market capitalization of 58,977.01 crore, Vodafone Idea's shares saw a significant trading volume of 44,071,594 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is 19.15, while the low stands at 6.60.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 0.12%, currently trading at 8.28. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 47.99%, also settling at 8.28. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.22%
3 Months16.08%
6 Months-48.15%
YTD4.16%
1 Year-47.99%
18 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18.44Support 18.02
Resistance 28.63Support 27.79
Resistance 38.86Support 37.6
18 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 7.0, 15.36% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3333
    Hold5665
    Sell7778
    Strong Sell3222
18 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 471 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 415599 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 427 mn & BSE volume was 44 mn.

18 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹8.21 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8.39 & 7.98 yesterday to end at 8.27. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

