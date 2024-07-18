Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets on Trading Floor

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day opened at ₹17.56 and closed at ₹16.68. The high for the day was ₹17.66 and the low was ₹16.67. The market capitalization stood at ₹113968.65 crore. The 52-week high was ₹19.15 and the low was ₹7.35. The BSE volume for the day was 67,447,398 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has broken the first support of ₹16.42 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹16.05. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹16.05 then there can be further negative price movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The Vodafone Idea share price has dropped by -1.13% and is currently trading at ₹16.60. Over the past year, the price of Vodafone Idea shares has increased by 121.05% to reach ₹16.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.3%
|3 Months
|17.24%
|6 Months
|6.67%
|YTD
|5.0%
|1 Year
|121.05%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.42
|Support 1
|16.42
|Resistance 2
|18.05
|Support 2
|16.05
|Resistance 3
|18.42
|Support 3
|15.42
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 37.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|4
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 964 mn & BSE volume was 67 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.66 & ₹16.67 yesterday to end at ₹16.79. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.