Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock sees gains in trading today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock closed at ₹16.07 on the last trading day, with the open price at ₹16.08. The high for the day was ₹16.85, while the low was ₹16.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹113,561.37 crores. The 52-week high and low were at ₹18.42 and ₹7.18 respectively. The BSE volume recorded was 132,163,678 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.89%; Futures open interest decreased by -13.13%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, coupled with a decrease in open interest for Vodafone Idea, indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or starting a reversal in the near future.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹16.87, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹16.73
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹16.87 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹16.24 and ₹17.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹16.24 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 17.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.96% and is currently trading at ₹16.89. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have surged by 114.49% to reach ₹16.89. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.55%
|3 Months
|20.04%
|6 Months
|19.07%
|YTD
|4.56%
|1 Year
|114.49%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.03
|Support 1
|16.24
|Resistance 2
|17.34
|Support 2
|15.76
|Resistance 3
|17.82
|Support 3
|15.45
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 65.33% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|9
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 1232 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1125544 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1100 mn & BSE volume was 132 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹16.07 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.85 & ₹16.05 yesterday to end at ₹16.07. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend