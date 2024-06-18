Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 16.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.87 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock closed at 16.07 on the last trading day, with the open price at 16.08. The high for the day was 16.85, while the low was 16.05. The market capitalization stood at 113,561.37 crores. The 52-week high and low were at 18.42 and 7.18 respectively. The BSE volume recorded was 132,163,678 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:46 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.89%; Futures open interest decreased by -13.13%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, coupled with a decrease in open interest for Vodafone Idea, indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or starting a reversal in the near future.

18 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹16.87, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹16.73

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 16.87 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 16.24 and 17.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 16.24 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 17.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:20 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.96% and is currently trading at 16.89. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have surged by 114.49% to reach 16.89. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.55%
3 Months20.04%
6 Months19.07%
YTD4.56%
1 Year114.49%
18 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 117.03Support 116.24
Resistance 217.34Support 215.76
Resistance 317.82Support 315.45
18 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 5.8, 65.33% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.2
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1100
    Hold7773
    Sell4459
    Strong Sell4443
18 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 1232 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1125544 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1100 mn & BSE volume was 132 mn.

18 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹16.07 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 16.85 & 16.05 yesterday to end at 16.07. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

