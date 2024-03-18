Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Sinks on Market Struggles

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 13.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.1 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price remained unchanged on the last day, opening and closing at ₹13.13. The high for the day was ₹13.28, while the low was ₹12.78. The market capitalization stood at ₹64013.96 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹18.42 and the low at ₹5.7. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 46142873 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Mar 2024, 09:40:04 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.1, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹13.15
The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹13.1 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
18 Mar 2024, 09:31:08 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-7.72%
3 Months
-7.9%
6 Months
12.39%
YTD
-17.81%
1 Year
103.88%
18 Mar 2024, 09:02:14 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.15, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹13.13
Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at ₹13.15 with a slight increase of 0.15% or 0.02 points.
18 Mar 2024, 08:03:57 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.13 on last trading day
On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a trading volume of 46,142,873 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹13.13.
