Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Sinks on Market Struggles

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 13.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.1 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price remained unchanged on the last day, opening and closing at 13.13. The high for the day was 13.28, while the low was 12.78. The market capitalization stood at 64013.96 crore. The 52-week high was at 18.42 and the low at 5.7. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 46142873 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.1, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹13.15

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 13.1 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.72%
3 Months-7.9%
6 Months12.39%
YTD-17.81%
1 Year103.88%
18 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.15, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹13.13

Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at 13.15 with a slight increase of 0.15% or 0.02 points.

18 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.13 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a trading volume of 46,142,873 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 13.13.

