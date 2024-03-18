Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Sinks on Market Struggles

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price remained unchanged on the last day, opening and closing at ₹13.13. The high for the day was ₹13.28, while the low was ₹12.78. The market capitalization stood at ₹64013.96 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹18.42 and the low at ₹5.7. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 46142873 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹13.1 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.72%
|3 Months
|-7.9%
|6 Months
|12.39%
|YTD
|-17.81%
|1 Year
|103.88%
Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at ₹13.15 with a slight increase of 0.15% or 0.02 points.
On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a trading volume of 46,142,873 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹13.13.
