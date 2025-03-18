Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights : Vodafone Idea closed today at 7.10, up 2.16% from yesterday's 6.95

Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹6.99 and closed slightly lower at ₹6.96. The stock reached a high of ₹7.08 and dipped to a low of ₹6.92 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹49,618.16 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. BSE recorded a trading volume of 43,575,671 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea has a 3.66% MF holding & 9.89% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 3.72% in to 3.66% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 10.17% in to 9.89% in quarter.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 1.41% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price increased by 2.16% today, reaching ₹7.10, while its competitors are showing mixed results. While Bharti Airtel's shares are declining, other peers like Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India are experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1628.15
|-11.25
|-0.69
|1778.95
|1183.6
|927909.0
|Vodafone Idea
|7.1
|0.15
|2.16
|19.15
|6.6
|50689.05
|Tata Communications
|1507.5
|5.8
|0.39
|2175.0
|1293.0
|42963.76
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|60.25
|0.74
|1.24
|111.48
|54.01
|11778.44
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|281.75
|5.85
|2.12
|618.0
|265.3
|9042.44
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's stock experienced a low of ₹6.95 and reached a high of ₹7.16 today. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in its trading performance, reflecting the stock's current market volatility and investor sentiment.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price closed the day at ₹7.10 - a 2.16% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 7.22 , 7.29 , 7.43. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 7.01 , 6.87 , 6.8.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has surpassed the first resistance of ₹7.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹7.13. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹7.13 then there can be further positive price movement.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|7.24
|10 Days
|7.42
|20 Days
|7.78
|50 Days
|8.41
|100 Days
|8.13
|300 Days
|11.31
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has decreased by 17.35% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹7.03, reflecting a decline of 1.15%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a further decrease in value.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 7.04 and 7.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 7.0 and selling near hourly resistance 7.04 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.03
|Support 1
|7.01
|Resistance 2
|7.03
|Support 2
|6.99
|Resistance 3
|7.05
|Support 3
|6.99
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 0.28% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹7.01 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6.87 and ₹7.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has decreased by 9.69% compared to yesterday, with shares priced at ₹7.01, reflecting a decline of 0.86%. Volume traded is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 7.03 and 7.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 7.0 and selling near hourly resistance 7.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.04
|Support 1
|7.0
|Resistance 2
|7.06
|Support 2
|6.98
|Resistance 3
|7.08
|Support 3
|6.96
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea stock today experienced a low of ₹6.95 and reached a high of ₹7.07. This price range indicates slight volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics surrounding the stock.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume is down by 9.52% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹7, reflecting a decrease of 0.72%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 7.04 and 6.97 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 6.97 and selling near hourly resistance 7.04 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.03
|Support 1
|7.0
|Resistance 2
|7.04
|Support 2
|6.98
|Resistance 3
|7.06
|Support 3
|6.97
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|7.24
|10 Days
|7.42
|20 Days
|7.78
|50 Days
|8.41
|100 Days
|8.13
|300 Days
|11.31
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹7.02 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6.87 and ₹7.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume is down by 4.34% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹7.01, reflecting a decrease of 0.86%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 7.07 and 7.01 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 7.01 and selling near hourly resistance 7.07 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.04
|Support 1
|6.97
|Resistance 2
|7.08
|Support 2
|6.94
|Resistance 3
|7.11
|Support 3
|6.9
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6.87 and ₹7.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vodafone Idea's share price increased by 0.58%, reaching ₹6.99, aligning with the performance of its peers. Companies like Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India are also seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.09% and 1.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1640.4
|1.0
|0.06
|1778.95
|1183.6
|934890.47
|Vodafone Idea
|6.99
|0.04
|0.58
|19.15
|6.6
|49903.73
|Tata Communications
|1510.9
|9.2
|0.61
|2175.0
|1293.0
|43060.66
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|59.86
|0.35
|0.59
|111.48
|54.01
|11702.2
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|281.15
|5.25
|1.9
|618.0
|265.3
|9023.19
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 0.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Vodafone Idea has seen a trading volume that is 12.69% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹7.03, reflecting a 1.15% increase. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a potential for a sustained upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a possible further drop in prices.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea touched a high of 7.07 & a low of 7.01 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.07
|Support 1
|7.01
|Resistance 2
|7.1
|Support 2
|6.98
|Resistance 3
|7.13
|Support 3
|6.95
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 1.15% today, reaching ₹7.03, in line with its competitors. Companies like Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.85% and 0.77%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1649.45
|10.05
|0.61
|1778.95
|1183.6
|940048.21
|Vodafone Idea
|7.03
|0.08
|1.15
|19.15
|6.6
|50189.3
|Tata Communications
|1514.0
|12.3
|0.82
|2175.0
|1293.0
|43149.01
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|59.96
|0.45
|0.76
|111.48
|54.01
|11721.75
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|281.35
|5.45
|1.98
|618.0
|265.3
|9029.6
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has surpassed the first resistance of ₹7.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹7.13. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹7.13 then there can be further positive price movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 0.72%, currently trading at ₹7.00. However, over the past year, the price of Vodafone Idea shares has declined by 47.22%, also settling at ₹7.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.08%
|3 Months
|-4.27%
|6 Months
|-47.58%
|YTD
|-12.59%
|1 Year
|-47.22%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.03
|Support 1
|6.87
|Resistance 2
|7.13
|Support 2
|6.81
|Resistance 3
|7.19
|Support 3
|6.71
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 0.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 315 mn & BSE volume was 43 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7.08 & ₹6.92 yesterday to end at ₹6.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend