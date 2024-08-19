Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹15.91 and closed at ₹15.79, with a high of ₹15.98 and a low of ₹15.67. The market capitalization stood at ₹110,683.31 crore. The stock traded 22,269,549 shares on the BSE. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹7.52.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 291 mn & BSE volume was 22 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15.98 & ₹15.67 yesterday to end at ₹15.88. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend