Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 15.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.88 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 15.91 and closed at 15.79, with a high of 15.98 and a low of 15.67. The market capitalization stood at 110,683.31 crore. The stock traded 22,269,549 shares on the BSE. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 19.15 and a low of 7.52.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 314 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 501140 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 291 mn & BSE volume was 22 mn.

19 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.79 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 15.98 & 15.67 yesterday to end at 15.88. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

