Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Shares Dip Amid Market Concerns

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹7.81 and closed slightly higher at ₹7.82. The stock reached a high of ₹7.88 and dipped to a low of ₹7.70. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹54,296.16 crore, the stock is currently far below its 52-week high of ₹19.15 and above its 52-week low of ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 65,763,908 shares.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has broken the first support of ₹7.71 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹7.61. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹7.61 then there can be further negative price movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has decreased by 1.79%, currently trading at ₹7.66. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have plummeted by 44.36%, also settling at ₹7.66. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.99%
|3 Months
|-37.53%
|6 Months
|-53.96%
|YTD
|-51.31%
|1 Year
|-44.36%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.89
|Support 1
|7.71
|Resistance 2
|7.97
|Support 2
|7.61
|Resistance 3
|8.07
|Support 3
|7.53
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 10.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 351 mn & BSE volume was 65 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7.88 & ₹7.7 yesterday to end at ₹7.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend