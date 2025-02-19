Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -2.42 %. The stock closed at 8.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.07 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 8.28 and closed slightly lower at 8.27. The stock experienced a high of 8.35 and a low of 7.92 throughout the day. The market capitalization stood at 57,550.73 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated significantly, with a 52-week high of 19.15 and a low of 6.60. The BSE volume recorded was 34,584,307 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 367 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 413482 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 332 mn & BSE volume was 34 mn.

19 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹8.27 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8.35 & 7.92 yesterday to end at 8.07. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

