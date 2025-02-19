Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹8.28 and closed slightly lower at ₹8.27. The stock experienced a high of ₹8.35 and a low of ₹7.92 throughout the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹57,550.73 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated significantly, with a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. The BSE volume recorded was 34,584,307 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 332 mn & BSE volume was 34 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.35 & ₹7.92 yesterday to end at ₹8.07. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend