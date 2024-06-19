Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets in Trading Today

3 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 16.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.69 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day opened at 16.98, reached a high of 17, and closed at 16.73. The low for the day was 16.48. The market capitalization stood at 114443.8 crore. The 52-week high was 18.42, and the 52-week low was 7.18. The BSE volume for the day was 84189375 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:57:15 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price dropped by 0.71% to reach 16.74, following the trend of its industry peers. Companies like Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are also experiencing a decline in their stock prices today. In broader market trends, the Nifty and Sensex indices are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1425.6-3.1-0.221450.0827.0805771.68
Vodafone Idea16.74-0.12-0.7118.427.1883900.58
Tata Communications1862.0-5.85-0.312085.01515.553067.0
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra77.59-0.9-1.15109.165.2915168.28
Railtel Corporation Of India421.55-13.45-3.09491.15123.0513529.16
19 Jun 2024, 09:40:40 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.3%; Futures open interest increased by 2.36%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Vodafone Idea, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:33:35 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹16.69, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹16.86

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 16.69 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 16.56 and 17.11 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 16.56 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 17.11 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:19:14 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vodafone Idea has dropped by -0.59% and is currently trading at 16.76. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have seen a significant increase of 121.71% to 16.76. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.58%
3 Months22.16%
6 Months20.36%
YTD5.31%
1 Year121.71%
19 Jun 2024, 08:51:34 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 117.11Support 116.56
Resistance 217.34Support 216.24
Resistance 317.66Support 316.01
19 Jun 2024, 08:30:37 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 5.8, 65.6% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.2
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1100
    Hold7773
    Sell4459
    Strong Sell4443
19 Jun 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 888 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1176370 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 804 mn & BSE volume was 84 mn.

19 Jun 2024, 08:04:20 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹16.73 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 17 & 16.48 yesterday to end at 16.73. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

