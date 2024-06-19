Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day opened at ₹16.98, reached a high of ₹17, and closed at ₹16.73. The low for the day was ₹16.48. The market capitalization stood at 114443.8 crore. The 52-week high was ₹18.42, and the 52-week low was ₹7.18. The BSE volume for the day was 84189375 shares traded.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price dropped by 0.71% to reach ₹16.74, following the trend of its industry peers. Companies like Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are also experiencing a decline in their stock prices today. In broader market trends, the Nifty and Sensex indices are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1425.6
|-3.1
|-0.22
|1450.0
|827.0
|805771.68
|Vodafone Idea
|16.74
|-0.12
|-0.71
|18.42
|7.18
|83900.58
|Tata Communications
|1862.0
|-5.85
|-0.31
|2085.0
|1515.5
|53067.0
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|77.59
|-0.9
|-1.15
|109.1
|65.29
|15168.28
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|421.55
|-13.45
|-3.09
|491.15
|123.05
|13529.16
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Vodafone Idea, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹16.69 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹16.56 and ₹17.11 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹16.56 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 17.11 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vodafone Idea has dropped by -0.59% and is currently trading at ₹16.76. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have seen a significant increase of 121.71% to ₹16.76. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.58%
|3 Months
|22.16%
|6 Months
|20.36%
|YTD
|5.31%
|1 Year
|121.71%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.11
|Support 1
|16.56
|Resistance 2
|17.34
|Support 2
|16.24
|Resistance 3
|17.66
|Support 3
|16.01
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 65.6% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|9
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 804 mn & BSE volume was 84 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17 & ₹16.48 yesterday to end at ₹16.73. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend