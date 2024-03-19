Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 13.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.17 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹13.23, reached a high of ₹13.33, and a low of ₹13.01 before closing at ₹13.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹64,111.32 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹18.42 and ₹5.7 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 34,213,743 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:02:44 AM IST
