Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹13.23, reached a high of ₹13.33, and a low of ₹13.01 before closing at ₹13.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹64,111.32 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹18.42 and ₹5.7 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 34,213,743 shares.
19 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
