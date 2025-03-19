Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights : Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹7.45, up 4.93% from yesterday's ₹7.10

Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened and closed at ₹6.95, experiencing a high of ₹7.16 and a low of ₹6.95. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹50,689.05 crore. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea has seen a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 39,021,355 shares for the day, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Shareholding information
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea has a 3.66% MF holding & 9.89% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 3.72% in to 3.66% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 10.17% in to 9.89% in quarter.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 6.04% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 4.93%, reaching ₹7.45, aligning with the positive movement of its peers. Companies like Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India are also experiencing gains. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1636.65
|8.5
|0.52
|1778.95
|1183.6
|932753.29
|Vodafone Idea
|7.45
|0.35
|4.93
|19.15
|6.6
|53187.81
|Tata Communications
|1566.0
|60.6
|4.03
|2175.0
|1293.0
|44631.01
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|61.25
|1.0
|1.66
|111.48
|54.01
|11973.94
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|296.5
|14.75
|5.24
|618.0
|265.3
|9515.83
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's stock experienced a day's low of ₹7.23 and peaked at ₹7.72. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock price, reflecting ongoing market dynamics and investor sentiment surrounding the telecommunications company.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹7.45, up 4.93% from yesterday's ₹7.10
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price closed the day at ₹7.45 - a 4.93% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 7.72 , 7.96 , 8.21. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 7.23 , 6.98 , 6.74.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 137.31% higher than yesterday
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has surged by 137.31% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹7.45, reflecting a 4.93% increase. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price fluctuations. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates:
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹7.45, up 4.93% from yesterday's ₹7.10
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹7.45 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹7.43. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|7.24
|10 Days
|7.42
|20 Days
|7.78
|50 Days
|8.41
|100 Days
|8.13
|300 Days
|11.31
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 106.07% higher than yesterday
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has surged by 106.07% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹7.65, reflecting a 7.75% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with significant volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea touched a high of 7.67 & a low of 7.45 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.73
|Support 1
|7.51
|Resistance 2
|7.81
|Support 2
|7.37
|Resistance 3
|7.95
|Support 3
|7.29
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹7.57, up 6.62% from yesterday's ₹7.10
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹7.57 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹7.43. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 76.21% higher than yesterday
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has surged by 76.21% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹7.50, reflecting a rise of 5.63%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea touched a high of 7.5 & a low of 7.44 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 7.47 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.5
|Support 1
|7.44
|Resistance 2
|7.53
|Support 2
|7.41
|Resistance 3
|7.56
|Support 3
|7.38
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's stock today experienced a low of ₹7.23 and reached a high of ₹7.50. This trading range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock price, reflecting investor sentiment and market activity throughout the day.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 75.23% higher than yesterday
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has surged by 75.23% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching ₹7.47, reflecting a 5.21% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume indicates a potential for a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a possible further decrease in prices.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea touched a high of 7.46 & a low of 7.4 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 7.44 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.47
|Support 1
|7.41
|Resistance 2
|7.5
|Support 2
|7.38
|Resistance 3
|7.53
|Support 3
|7.35
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹7.44, up 4.79% from yesterday's ₹7.10
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹7.44 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹7.43. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 71.31% higher than yesterday
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has surged by 71.31% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹7.45, reflecting a 4.93% increase. Analyzing volume traded alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price combined with increased volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could signal further downward movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 7.47 and 7.35 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 7.35 and selling near hourly resistance 7.47 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.44
|Support 1
|7.38
|Resistance 2
|7.47
|Support 2
|7.35
|Resistance 3
|7.5
|Support 3
|7.32
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹7.41, up 4.37% from yesterday's ₹7.10
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has surpassed the first resistance of ₹7.22 & second resistance of ₹7.29 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹7.43. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹7.43 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 4.51% today, reaching ₹7.42, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.30% and 0.22%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1634.6
|6.45
|0.4
|1778.95
|1183.6
|931584.96
|Vodafone Idea
|7.42
|0.32
|4.51
|19.15
|6.6
|52973.63
|Tata Communications
|1552.55
|47.15
|3.13
|2175.0
|1293.0
|44247.68
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|61.25
|1.0
|1.66
|111.48
|54.01
|11973.94
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|288.95
|7.2
|2.56
|618.0
|265.3
|9273.52
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 68.35% higher than yesterday
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has increased by 68.35% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹7.44, reflecting a rise of 4.79%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea touched a high of 7.46 & a low of 7.34 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.47
|Support 1
|7.35
|Resistance 2
|7.53
|Support 2
|7.29
|Resistance 3
|7.59
|Support 3
|7.23
Vodafone Idea shares surge nearly 5% on 5G Rollout in Mumbai
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/vodafone-idea-shares-surge-nearly-5-on-5g-rollout-in-mumbai-11742358630527.html
Vodafone Idea Live Updates:
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Stock Peers
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price increased by 4.37% today, reaching ₹7.41, in line with its peers. Companies like Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen slight changes, with Nifty down by 0.07% and Sensex up by 0.16%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1636.8
|8.65
|0.53
|1778.95
|1183.6
|932838.77
|Vodafone Idea
|7.41
|0.31
|4.37
|19.15
|6.6
|52902.24
|Tata Communications
|1576.7
|71.3
|4.74
|2175.0
|1293.0
|44935.96
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|61.39
|1.14
|1.89
|111.48
|54.01
|12001.31
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|289.35
|7.6
|2.7
|618.0
|265.3
|9286.35
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹7.41, up 4.37% from yesterday's ₹7.10
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has surpassed the first resistance of ₹7.22 & second resistance of ₹7.29 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹7.43. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹7.43 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 3.94%, currently trading at ₹7.38. However, over the past year, the price has declined by 46.01%. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.2%
|3 Months
|-2.59%
|6 Months
|-45.88%
|YTD
|-10.58%
|1 Year
|-46.01%
Vodafone Idea’s 5G rollout comes with a side of satellite internet FOMO
As Vodafone Idea rolls out its 5G cellular broadband network, it's also exploring ways to offer services enabled by satellite internet.Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel recently announced partnerships with Elon Musk’s Starlink to roll out satellite internet in India.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/vodafone-idea-vi-5g-rollout-satellite-internet-reliance-jio-bharti-airtel-starlink-network-expansion-agr-dues-11742298514864.html
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.22
|Support 1
|7.01
|Resistance 2
|7.29
|Support 2
|6.87
|Resistance 3
|7.43
|Support 3
|6.8
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 341 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 390882 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 302 mn & BSE volume was 39 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹6.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7.16 & ₹6.95 yesterday to end at ₹7.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend