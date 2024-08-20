Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹15.84 and closed slightly higher at ₹15.88. The stock reached a high of ₹16.05 and a low of ₹15.72. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹1,11,240.91 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has hit a high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹7.52. The BSE volume for the day was 27,243,627 shares.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.05
|Support 1
|15.8
|Resistance 2
|16.13
|Support 2
|15.63
|Resistance 3
|16.3
|Support 3
|15.55
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹11.0, 31.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|6
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 265 mn & BSE volume was 27 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.05 & ₹15.72 yesterday to end at ₹15.96. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend