Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹7.6 and closed at ₹7.8, marking a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹7.72 and a low of ₹7.56 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹53,599.16 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹19.15 and above its 52-week low of ₹6.6. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 38,633,780 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 9.09% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Sell
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 285 mn & BSE volume was 38 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7.72 & ₹7.56 yesterday to end at ₹7.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend