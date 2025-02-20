Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹8.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹8.07. The stock reached a high of ₹8.39 and a low of ₹7.94 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹59,190.96 crore, Vodafone Idea's shares traded actively, with a volume of 28,260,978 on the BSE. The stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹19.15 and above its 52-week low of ₹6.60.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8.48
|Support 1
|8.03
|Resistance 2
|8.66
|Support 2
|7.76
|Resistance 3
|8.93
|Support 3
|7.58
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 15.66% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|2
|2
|2
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 299 mn & BSE volume was 28 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.39 & ₹7.94 yesterday to end at ₹8.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend