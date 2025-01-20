Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹8.90 and closed slightly higher at ₹8.93. The stock experienced a high of ₹9.25 and a low of ₹8.82, reflecting some volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹65,039.06 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹19.15, while the low is ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 64,303,796 shares, indicating significant investor interest.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 9.98%, currently trading at ₹10.03. However, over the past year, the price of Vodafone Idea shares has declined by 39.67%, also standing at ₹10.03. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|17.55%
|3 Months
|7.07%
|6 Months
|-42.6%
|YTD
|14.74%
|1 Year
|-39.67%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9.3
|Support 1
|8.88
|Resistance 2
|9.48
|Support 2
|8.64
|Resistance 3
|9.72
|Support 3
|8.46
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 485 mn & BSE volume was 64 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.25 & ₹8.82 yesterday to end at ₹9.12. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.