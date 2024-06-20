Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day opened at ₹17, reached a high of ₹17.4, and a low of ₹16.35 before closing at ₹16.86. The market capitalization stood at ₹114,851.07 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹18.42 and the low at ₹7.18. The BSE trading volume for the day was 146,503,065 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1564 mn & BSE volume was 146 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.4 & ₹16.35 yesterday to end at ₹16.86. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend