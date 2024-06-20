Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 20 Jun 2024, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 16.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.92 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day opened at 17, reached a high of 17.4, and a low of 16.35 before closing at 16.86. The market capitalization stood at 114,851.07 crore. The 52-week high was at 18.42 and the low at 7.18. The BSE trading volume for the day was 146,503,065 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 1711 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1236852 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1564 mn & BSE volume was 146 mn.

20 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹16.86 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 17.4 & 16.35 yesterday to end at 16.86. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

