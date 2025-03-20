Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights : Vodafone Idea closed today at 7.26, down -2.55% from yesterday's 7.45

Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹7.24 and closed at ₹7.10, experiencing a high of ₹7.72 and a low of ₹7.23. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹53,187.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a 52-week low of ₹6.60. The stock saw significant activity, with a BSE volume of 128,421,957 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 3.58% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price declined by 2.55% today, reaching ₹7.26, amid a mixed performance from its industry peers. While Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is experiencing a downturn, other competitors like Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, and Railtel Corporation of India are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1704.95
|68.3
|4.17
|1778.95
|1183.6
|971678.56
|Vodafone Idea
|7.26
|-0.19
|-2.55
|19.15
|6.6
|51831.34
|Tata Communications
|1606.35
|45.05
|2.89
|2175.0
|1293.0
|45780.98
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|61.08
|-0.17
|-0.28
|111.48
|54.01
|11940.7
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|297.35
|0.85
|0.29
|618.0
|265.3
|9543.11
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's stock experienced a low of ₹7.17 and reached a high of ₹7.59 today. This indicates a trading range of ₹0.42, reflecting some volatility in the stock's performance throughout the trading session. Investors may be closely monitoring these fluctuations.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price closed the day at ₹7.26 - a 2.55% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 7.52 , 7.77 , 7.94. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 7.1 , 6.93 , 6.68.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has decreased by 34.33% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹7.26, reflecting a decline of 2.55%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a further drop in prices.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹7.26 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7.23 and ₹7.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|7.12
|10 Days
|7.36
|20 Days
|7.70
|50 Days
|8.38
|100 Days
|8.12
|300 Days
|11.28
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has decreased by 7.87% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹7.31, reflecting a drop of 1.88%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 7.36 and 7.26 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 7.26 and selling near hourly resistance 7.36 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.35
|Support 1
|7.28
|Resistance 2
|7.38
|Support 2
|7.24
|Resistance 3
|7.42
|Support 3
|7.21
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹7.33 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7.23 and ₹7.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has increased by 7.46% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹7.29, reflecting a decrease of 2.15%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 7.36 and 7.22 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 7.22 and selling near hourly resistance 7.36 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.36
|Support 1
|7.26
|Resistance 2
|7.42
|Support 2
|7.22
|Resistance 3
|7.46
|Support 3
|7.16
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹7.17 and a high of ₹7.59. This indicates some volatility in the stock's performance, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions throughout the day.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has increased by 5.79% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹7.33, reflecting a decrease of 1.61%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea touched a high of 7.33 & a low of 7.19 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 7.27 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.36
|Support 1
|7.22
|Resistance 2
|7.42
|Support 2
|7.14
|Resistance 3
|7.5
|Support 3
|7.08
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|7.12
|10 Days
|7.36
|20 Days
|7.70
|50 Days
|8.38
|100 Days
|8.12
|300 Days
|11.28
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹7.27 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7.23 and ₹7.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has decreased by 5.81% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹7.25, reflecting a decline of 2.68%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 7.4 and 7.19 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 7.19 and selling near hourly resistance 7.4 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.27
|Support 1
|7.15
|Resistance 2
|7.34
|Support 2
|7.1
|Resistance 3
|7.39
|Support 3
|7.03
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has broken the first support of ₹7.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹6.98. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹6.98 then there can be further negative price movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price dropped by 2.95% today, trading at ₹7.23, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Railtel Corporation of India is experiencing a decline, other competitors like Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.61% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1671.85
|35.2
|2.15
|1778.95
|1183.6
|952814.34
|Vodafone Idea
|7.23
|-0.22
|-2.95
|19.15
|6.6
|51617.16
|Tata Communications
|1600.95
|39.65
|2.54
|2175.0
|1293.0
|45627.08
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|61.43
|0.18
|0.29
|111.48
|54.01
|12009.13
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|295.3
|-1.2
|-0.4
|618.0
|265.3
|9477.31
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has increased by 6.50% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹7.20, reflecting a decrease of 3.36%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea touched a high of 7.44 & a low of 7.23 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.4
|Support 1
|7.19
|Resistance 2
|7.53
|Support 2
|7.11
|Resistance 3
|7.61
|Support 3
|6.98
Vodafone Idea share price has fallen 10% in one month, and dropped over 8% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The beleaguered telecom stock has declined 30% in six months and 42% in one year.
Vodafone Idea share price has fallen 10% in one month, and dropped over 8% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The beleaguered telecom stock has declined 30% in six months and 42% in one year.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price is currently down by 1.34%, trading at ₹7.35, while its competitors like Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India are experiencing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.58% and 0.60%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1676.6
|39.95
|2.44
|1778.95
|1183.6
|955521.44
|Vodafone Idea
|7.35
|-0.1
|-1.34
|19.15
|6.6
|52473.88
|Tata Communications
|1585.0
|23.7
|1.52
|2175.0
|1293.0
|45172.51
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|61.8
|0.55
|0.9
|111.48
|54.01
|12081.46
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|296.8
|0.3
|0.1
|618.0
|265.3
|9525.45
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹7.38 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7.23 and ₹7.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 4.93%, currently trading at ₹7.45. However, over the past year, Vodafone Idea's stock has experienced a decline of 42.10%, also standing at ₹7.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.36%
|3 Months
|1.5%
|6 Months
|-42.33%
|YTD
|-6.3%
|1 Year
|-42.1%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.72
|Support 1
|7.23
|Resistance 2
|7.96
|Support 2
|6.98
|Resistance 3
|8.21
|Support 3
|6.74
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 98.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 681 mn & BSE volume was 128 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7.72 & ₹7.23 yesterday to end at ₹7.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.