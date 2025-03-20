Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights : Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹ 7.26, down -2.55% from yesterday's ₹ 7.45

LIVE UPDATES

11 min read . 06:33 PM IST Trade

Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2025, by -2.55 %. The stock closed at 7.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.26 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.