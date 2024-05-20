Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Gains in Today's Trading

8 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 13.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.29 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 13.29 and closed at 13.25. The high for the day was 13.4, while the low was 13.22. The market capitalization stood at 88,356.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 18.42 and the 52-week low was 6.87. The BSE volume for the day was 18,499,879 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:50:50 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price increased by 0.3% to reach 13.29, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is declining, whereas Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, and Railtel Corporation Of India are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1349.55.350.41364.05783.6762758.76
Vodafone Idea13.290.040.318.426.8766609.24
Tata Communications1805.13.20.182085.01209.9551445.35
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra77.66-0.14-0.18109.160.3515181.97
Railtel Corporation Of India412.03.00.73491.15114.813222.66
20 May 2024, 09:40:42 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.38%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.07%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Vodafone Idea indicates a weakening bearish trend, potentially signaling a bottoming out or a potential reversal in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:35:34 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.29, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹13.25

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.29 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 12.98 and 13.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 12.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:15:12 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at 13.29. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have surged by 89.29% to reach 13.29. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to reach 22502.00 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.33%
3 Months-18.35%
6 Months-8.93%
YTD-17.19%
1 Year89.29%
20 May 2024, 08:53:13 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.58Support 112.98
Resistance 213.92Support 212.72
Resistance 314.18Support 312.38
20 May 2024, 08:18:47 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 541 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1024608 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 455 mn & BSE volume was 85 mn.

20 May 2024, 08:04:48 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 13.4 & 13.22 yesterday to end at 13.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

GENIE RECOMMENDS
