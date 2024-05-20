Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Gains in Today's Trading

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹13.29 and closed at ₹13.25. The high for the day was ₹13.4, while the low was ₹13.22. The market capitalization stood at ₹88,356.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹18.42 and the 52-week low was ₹6.87. The BSE volume for the day was 18,499,879 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price increased by 0.3% to reach ₹13.29, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is declining, whereas Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, and Railtel Corporation Of India are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1349.5
|5.35
|0.4
|1364.05
|783.6
|762758.76
|Vodafone Idea
|13.29
|0.04
|0.3
|18.42
|6.87
|66609.24
|Tata Communications
|1805.1
|3.2
|0.18
|2085.0
|1209.95
|51445.35
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|77.66
|-0.14
|-0.18
|109.1
|60.35
|15181.97
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|412.0
|3.0
|0.73
|491.15
|114.8
|13222.66
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Vodafone Idea indicates a weakening bearish trend, potentially signaling a bottoming out or a potential reversal in the near future.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.29 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹12.98 and ₹13.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹12.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at ₹13.29. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have surged by 89.29% to reach ₹13.29. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to reach 22502.00 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.33%
|3 Months
|-18.35%
|6 Months
|-8.93%
|YTD
|-17.19%
|1 Year
|89.29%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.58
|Support 1
|12.98
|Resistance 2
|13.92
|Support 2
|12.72
|Resistance 3
|14.18
|Support 3
|12.38
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 455 mn & BSE volume was 85 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹13.4 & ₹13.22 yesterday to end at ₹13.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!