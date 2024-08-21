Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 15.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.94 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 16.05 and closed slightly lower at 15.96. The stock reached a high of 16.28 and a low of 15.91. The company's market capitalization stands at 111101.51 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 19.15 and a low of 7.52. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 28,664,688 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 116.18Support 115.8
Resistance 216.43Support 215.67
Resistance 316.56Support 315.42
21 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 10.5, 34.13% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 23.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1110
    Buy2220
    Hold6668
    Sell7554
    Strong Sell3334
21 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 292 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 495111 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 265 mn & BSE volume was 27 mn.

21 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.96 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 16.28 & 15.91 yesterday to end at 15.94. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.