Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹16.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹15.96. The stock reached a high of ₹16.28 and a low of ₹15.91. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹111101.51 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹7.52. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 28,664,688 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.18
|Support 1
|15.8
|Resistance 2
|16.43
|Support 2
|15.67
|Resistance 3
|16.56
|Support 3
|15.42
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 34.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|7
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 265 mn & BSE volume was 27 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.28 & ₹15.91 yesterday to end at ₹15.94. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend