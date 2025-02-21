Explore
Fri Feb 21 2025 09:07:15
LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2025, by -0.60 %. The stock closed at 8.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.25 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 8.27 and closed slightly higher at 8.30. The stock reached a high of 8.40 and a low of 8.18 during the session. With a market capitalization of 58,834.38 crore, Vodafone Idea's performance reflects significant trading activity, evidenced by a BSE volume of 23,881,827 shares. The stock's 52-week high stands at 19.15, while the low is 6.60.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:17:44 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 0.48%, currently trading at 8.31. However, over the past year, the price of Vodafone Idea shares has decreased by 46.12%, also settling at 8.31. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.28%
3 Months21.93%
6 Months-48.95%
YTD4.16%
1 Year-46.12%
21 Feb 2025, 08:45:03 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18.39Support 18.17
Resistance 28.5Support 28.06
Resistance 38.61Support 37.95
21 Feb 2025, 08:30:34 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 7.0, 15.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3333
    Hold5665
    Sell7778
    Strong Sell3222
21 Feb 2025, 08:16:34 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 222 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 406042 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 197 mn & BSE volume was 25 mn.

21 Feb 2025, 08:02:08 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹8.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8.40 & 8.18 yesterday to end at 8.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

