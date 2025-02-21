Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹8.27 and closed slightly higher at ₹8.30. The stock reached a high of ₹8.40 and a low of ₹8.18 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹58,834.38 crore, Vodafone Idea's performance reflects significant trading activity, evidenced by a BSE volume of 23,881,827 shares. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹19.15, while the low is ₹6.60.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 0.48%, currently trading at ₹8.31. However, over the past year, the price of Vodafone Idea shares has decreased by 46.12%, also settling at ₹8.31. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.28%
|3 Months
|21.93%
|6 Months
|-48.95%
|YTD
|4.16%
|1 Year
|-46.12%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8.39
|Support 1
|8.17
|Resistance 2
|8.5
|Support 2
|8.06
|Resistance 3
|8.61
|Support 3
|7.95
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 15.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|2
|2
|2
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 197 mn & BSE volume was 25 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.40 & ₹8.18 yesterday to end at ₹8.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend