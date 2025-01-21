Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹10.03 and closed at ₹9.12, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹10.48 and a low of ₹9.78 during the session. The market capitalization stands at ₹70,964.68 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60, with a trading volume of 188,579,011 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.32
|Support 1
|9.87
|Resistance 2
|10.62
|Support 2
|9.72
|Resistance 3
|10.77
|Support 3
|9.42
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 29.65% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|3
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 230.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1739 mn & BSE volume was 188 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹10.48 & ₹9.78 yesterday to end at ₹9.95. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.