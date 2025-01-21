Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 9.1 %. The stock closed at 9.12 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9.95 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 10.03 and closed at 9.12, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of 10.48 and a low of 9.78 during the session. The market capitalization stands at 70,964.68 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 19.15 and a low of 6.60, with a trading volume of 188,579,011 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.32Support 19.87
Resistance 210.62Support 29.72
Resistance 310.77Support 39.42
21 Jan 2025, 08:41 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 7.0, 29.65% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3333
    Hold6665
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell3223
21 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 1927 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 583579 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 230.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1739 mn & BSE volume was 188 mn.

21 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹9.12 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 10.48 & 9.78 yesterday to end at 9.95. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

