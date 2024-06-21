Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹16.99, reached a high of ₹16.99, and a low of ₹16.46 before closing at ₹16.92. The market capitalization stands at ₹112,203.79 crore. The 52-week high is at ₹18.42, the 52-week low is at ₹7.18, and the BSE volume was 48,968,767 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/a-tale-of-two-loans-banks-queue-up-for-bpcl-put-vodafone-idea-on-hold-11718867778546.html
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.83
|Support 1
|16.36
|Resistance 2
|17.14
|Support 2
|16.2
|Resistance 3
|17.3
|Support 3
|15.89
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 64.91% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|8
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 745 mn & BSE volume was 48 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.99 & ₹16.46 yesterday to end at ₹16.92. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend