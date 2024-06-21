Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 21 Jun 2024, by -2.3 %. The stock closed at 16.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.53 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 16.99, reached a high of 16.99, and a low of 16.46 before closing at 16.92. The market capitalization stands at 112,203.79 crore. The 52-week high is at 18.42, the 52-week low is at 7.18, and the BSE volume was 48,968,767 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 09:01 AM IST A tale of two loans: Banks queue up for BPCL, put Vodafone Idea on hold

https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/a-tale-of-two-loans-banks-queue-up-for-bpcl-put-vodafone-idea-on-hold-11718867778546.html

21 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 116.83Support 116.36
Resistance 217.14Support 216.2
Resistance 317.3Support 315.89
21 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 5.8, 64.91% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.2
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1100
    Hold7784
    Sell4448
    Strong Sell4443
21 Jun 2024, 08:21 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 794 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1258052 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 745 mn & BSE volume was 48 mn.

21 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹16.92 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 16.99 & 16.46 yesterday to end at 16.92. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

