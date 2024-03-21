Active Stocks
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2024, 10:02 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 12.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 12.98 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price TodayPremium
Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 12.82 and closed at 12.86. The high for the day was 12.91 and the low was 12.42. The market capitalization stood at 62,018.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 18.42 and the 52-week low was 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 52,625,687 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 10:02:22 AM IST

Vodafone Idea March futures opened at 12.85 as against previous close of 12.8

Vodafone Idea's spot price is 12.95 with a bid price of 13.0 and an offer price of 13.05. The offer quantity is 6,480,000 and the bid quantity is 1,600,000. The stock has a high open interest of 1,568,000,000, indicating significant market activity and potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Mar 2024, 09:50:00 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:40:57 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹12.98, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹12.74

The Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 12.98, with a percent change of 1.88 and a net change of 0.24. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 09:33:19 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.82%
3 Months-4.83%
6 Months15.91%
YTD-20.31%
1 Year102.38%
21 Mar 2024, 09:02:54 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹12.74, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹12.86

The Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 12.74, with a percent change of -0.93 and a net change of -0.12. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 08:02:09 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹12.86 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea's BSE volume was 52,625,687 shares, and the closing price was 12.86.

