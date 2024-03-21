Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 12.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 12.98 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹12.82 and closed at ₹12.86. The high for the day was ₹12.91 and the low was ₹12.42. The market capitalization stood at ₹62,018.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹18.42 and the 52-week low was ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 52,625,687 shares traded.
21 Mar 2024, 10:02:22 AM IST
Vodafone Idea March futures opened at 12.85 as against previous close of 12.8
Vodafone Idea's spot price is 12.95 with a bid price of 13.0 and an offer price of 13.05. The offer quantity is 6,480,000 and the bid quantity is 1,600,000. The stock has a high open interest of 1,568,000,000, indicating significant market activity and potential trading opportunities.
