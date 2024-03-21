Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹12.82 and closed at ₹12.86. The high for the day was ₹12.91 and the low was ₹12.42. The market capitalization stood at ₹62,018.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹18.42 and the 52-week low was ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 52,625,687 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.82%
|3 Months
|-4.83%
|6 Months
|15.91%
|YTD
|-20.31%
|1 Year
|102.38%
