Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Shares Surge as Trading Performance Improves Today
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Shares Surge as Trading Performance Improves Today

3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 11:01 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 1.38 %. The stock closed at 7.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.36 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 7.52 and closed slightly lower at 7.45. The stock reached a high of 7.59 and a low of 7.17 during the session. With a market capitalization of 51,831.34 crore, Vodafone Idea has seen a 52-week high of 19.15 and a low of 6.60. The BSE volume for the day was 56,849,105 shares.

21 Mar 2025, 11:01:37 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 7.0, 6.54% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3333
    Hold5556
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell3332
21 Mar 2025, 10:49:36 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -14.11% lower than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has decreased by 14.11% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 7.51, reflecting a decline of 3.44%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a further drop in prices.

21 Mar 2025, 10:36:10 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea touched a high of 7.51 & a low of 7.32 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17.55Support 17.36
Resistance 27.63Support 27.25
Resistance 37.74Support 37.17
21 Mar 2025, 10:10:34 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:52:06 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 1.79% today, reaching 7.39, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, Tata Communications, and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.18% and 0.22%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1706.952.00.121778.951183.6972818.39
Bharti Hexacom1339.5514.01.061606.2755.266930.79
Vodafone Idea7.390.131.7919.156.652759.45
Tata Communications1621.516.31.022175.01291.046212.75
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra62.050.951.55111.454.012130.33
21 Mar 2025, 09:30:48 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹7.36, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹7.26

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 7.36 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7.1 and 7.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:17:42 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 0.69%, currently trading at 7.31. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 43.06%, also priced at 7.31. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.69%
3 Months-2.04%
6 Months-30.06%
YTD-8.56%
1 Year-43.06%
21 Mar 2025, 08:49:46 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17.52Support 17.1
Resistance 27.77Support 26.93
Resistance 37.94Support 36.68
21 Mar 2025, 08:34:17 AM IST

21 Mar 2025, 08:16:34 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 531 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 416075 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 475 mn & BSE volume was 56 mn.

21 Mar 2025, 08:04:45 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹7.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7.59 & 7.17 yesterday to end at 7.26. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

