Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Shares Surge as Trading Performance Improves Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹7.52 and closed slightly lower at ₹7.45. The stock reached a high of ₹7.59 and a low of ₹7.17 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹51,831.34 crore, Vodafone Idea has seen a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. The BSE volume for the day was 56,849,105 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 6.54% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has decreased by 14.11% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹7.51, reflecting a decline of 3.44%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a further drop in prices.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea touched a high of 7.51 & a low of 7.32 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.55
|Support 1
|7.36
|Resistance 2
|7.63
|Support 2
|7.25
|Resistance 3
|7.74
|Support 3
|7.17
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 1.79% today, reaching ₹7.39, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, Tata Communications, and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.18% and 0.22%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1706.95
|2.0
|0.12
|1778.95
|1183.6
|972818.39
|Bharti Hexacom
|1339.55
|14.0
|1.06
|1606.2
|755.2
|66930.79
|Vodafone Idea
|7.39
|0.13
|1.79
|19.15
|6.6
|52759.45
|Tata Communications
|1621.5
|16.3
|1.02
|2175.0
|1291.0
|46212.75
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|62.05
|0.95
|1.55
|111.4
|54.0
|12130.33
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹7.36 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7.1 and ₹7.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 0.69%, currently trading at ₹7.31. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 43.06%, also priced at ₹7.31. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.69%
|3 Months
|-2.04%
|6 Months
|-30.06%
|YTD
|-8.56%
|1 Year
|-43.06%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.52
|Support 1
|7.1
|Resistance 2
|7.77
|Support 2
|6.93
|Resistance 3
|7.94
|Support 3
|6.68
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 475 mn & BSE volume was 56 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7.59 & ₹7.17 yesterday to end at ₹7.26. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend