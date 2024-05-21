Active Stocks
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Rises on Positive Market Sentiment
LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Rises on Positive Market Sentiment

9 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 1.43 %. The stock closed at 13.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.48 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day was 13.29 at open and 13.25 at close. The high was 13.4 and the low was 13.22. The market capitalization stood at 88,356.51 crore. The 52-week high was 18.42 and the low was 6.87. The BSE volume was 18,499,879 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:40:05 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.26%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: null

21 May 2024, 09:37:21 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.48, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹13.29

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has surpassed the first resistance of 13.4 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 13.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 13.5 then there can be further positive price movement.

21 May 2024, 09:22:07 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 2.11% and is currently trading at 13.57. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have surged by 88.65% to reach 13.57. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.56%
3 Months-18.14%
6 Months-8.59%
YTD-16.87%
1 Year88.65%
21 May 2024, 09:05:06 AM IST

Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Vodafone Idea, SAIL, ZEEL among 13 stocks under F&O ban list on May 21

Aditya Birla Capital, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 13 stocks in the F&O ban list of the NSE for May 21

/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-bandhan-bank-biocon-vodafone-idea-sail-zeel-among-13-stocks-under-f-o-ban-list-on-may-21-11716200950177.html

21 May 2024, 08:52:05 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.4Support 113.2
Resistance 213.5Support 213.1
Resistance 313.6Support 313.0
21 May 2024, 08:36:03 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 5.8, 56.36% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.2
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold8743
    Sell4589
    Strong Sell5332
21 May 2024, 08:21:58 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 75 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 972559 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 92.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 56 mn & BSE volume was 18 mn.

21 May 2024, 08:07:18 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 13.4 & 13.22 yesterday to end at 13.25. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

