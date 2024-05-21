Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Rises on Positive Market Sentiment

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day was ₹13.29 at open and ₹13.25 at close. The high was ₹13.4 and the low was ₹13.22. The market capitalization stood at ₹88,356.51 crore. The 52-week high was ₹18.42 and the low was ₹6.87. The BSE volume was 18,499,879 shares traded.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.26%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.48, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹13.29
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has surpassed the first resistance of ₹13.4 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹13.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹13.5 then there can be further positive price movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 2.11% and is currently trading at ₹13.57. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have surged by 88.65% to reach ₹13.57. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.56%
|3 Months
|-18.14%
|6 Months
|-8.59%
|YTD
|-16.87%
|1 Year
|88.65%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.4
|Support 1
|13.2
|Resistance 2
|13.5
|Support 2
|13.1
|Resistance 3
|13.6
|Support 3
|13.0
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 56.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|8
|7
|4
|3
|Sell
|4
|5
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|5
|3
|3
|2
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 75 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 972559 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 92.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 56 mn & BSE volume was 18 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹13.4 & ₹13.22 yesterday to end at ₹13.25. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.
