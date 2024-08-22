Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹16 and closed slightly lower at ₹15.94. The stock reached a high of ₹16.1 and dipped to a low of ₹15.86. The market capitalization stood at ₹111,031.81 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹7.52. The BSE volume for the day was 20,903,720 shares.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 242 mn & BSE volume was 20 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.1 & ₹15.86 yesterday to end at ₹15.93. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend