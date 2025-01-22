Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹9.94 and closed slightly higher at ₹9.95, with a high of ₹9.94 and a low of ₹9.32. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹66,823.88 crore. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea has seen a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a volume of 90,807,513 shares traded during the session.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has decreased by 0.53%, currently trading at ₹9.31. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have plummeted by 37.60%, also landing at ₹9.31. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.45%
|3 Months
|17.87%
|6 Months
|-38.74%
|YTD
|17.88%
|1 Year
|-37.6%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9.79
|Support 1
|9.13
|Resistance 2
|10.23
|Support 2
|8.91
|Resistance 3
|10.45
|Support 3
|8.47
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 561 mn & BSE volume was 90 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.94 & ₹9.32 yesterday to end at ₹9.36. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.