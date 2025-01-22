Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -5.93 %. The stock closed at 9.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9.36 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 9.94 and closed slightly higher at 9.95, with a high of 9.94 and a low of 9.32. The company's market capitalization stands at 66,823.88 crore. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea has seen a 52-week high of 19.15 and a low of 6.60. The BSE recorded a volume of 90,807,513 shares traded during the session.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has decreased by 0.53%, currently trading at 9.31. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have plummeted by 37.60%, also landing at 9.31. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.45%
3 Months17.87%
6 Months-38.74%
YTD17.88%
1 Year-37.6%
22 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19.79Support 19.13
Resistance 210.23Support 28.91
Resistance 310.45Support 38.47
22 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 652 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 599862 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 561 mn & BSE volume was 90 mn.

22 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹9.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 9.94 & 9.32 yesterday to end at 9.36. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

