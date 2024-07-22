Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day opened at ₹16.35, closed at ₹16.28, with a high of ₹16.43 and a low of ₹15.81. The market capitalization stood at ₹107,791.67 crore. The 52-week high was ₹19.15 and the 52-week low was ₹7.35. The BSE volume for the day was 44,202,725 shares traded.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.25
|Support 1
|15.67
|Resistance 2
|16.63
|Support 2
|15.47
|Resistance 3
|16.83
|Support 3
|15.09
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 33.88% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|4
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|7
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 368 mn & BSE volume was 44 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.43 & ₹15.81 yesterday to end at ₹15.88. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.