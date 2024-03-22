Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 12.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 12.83 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price TodayPremium
Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 12.85 and closed at 12.74 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 13.03, and the low was 12.75. The market capitalization stood at 62,456.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 18.42, and the 52-week low was 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 35,114,425 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Mar 2024, 08:00:25 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹12.74 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a trading volume of 35,114,425 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 12.74.

