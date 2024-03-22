Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹12.85 and closed at ₹12.74 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹13.03, and the low was ₹12.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹62,456.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹18.42, and the 52-week low was ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 35,114,425 shares traded.
22 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
