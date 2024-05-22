Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day was ₹13.52 for the open and ₹13.29 for the close. The high for the day was ₹13.75 and the low was ₹13.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹90218.05 crores. The 52-week high was ₹18.42 and the low was ₹6.87. The BSE volume for the day was 91185877 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 13.63 and 13.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 13.55 and selling near the hourly resistance at 13.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.59
|Support 1
|13.53
|Resistance 2
|13.62
|Support 2
|13.5
|Resistance 3
|13.65
|Support 3
|13.47
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.37%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.39%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. The stock may be reaching a bottom or starting a reversal soon.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹13.52 and a high of ₹13.80 on the current day.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -40.99% lower than yesterday
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded until 12 AM is 40.99% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹13.58, reflecting a decrease of 0.07%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's stock reached a peak of 13.64 and a low of 13.56 during the previous trading hour. Recently, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 13.59 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 13.55 and 13.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.63
|Support 1
|13.55
|Resistance 2
|13.67
|Support 2
|13.51
|Resistance 3
|13.71
|Support 3
|13.47
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|13.23
|10 Days
|12.92
|20 Days
|13.01
|50 Days
|13.25
|100 Days
|14.23
|300 Days
|12.73
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.59, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹13.57
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.59 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹13.35 and ₹13.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹13.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -43.68% lower than yesterday
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 11 AM is down by 43.68% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹13.62, showing a decrease of 0.37%. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price trend supported by high volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 13.7 and 13.54 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 13.54 and selling near the hourly resistance at 13.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.68
|Support 1
|13.59
|Resistance 2
|13.73
|Support 2
|13.55
|Resistance 3
|13.77
|Support 3
|13.5
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.61, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹13.57
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.61 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹13.35 and ₹13.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹13.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock rose by 0.52% to reach ₹13.64, while its competitors are experiencing a mixed performance. Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are declining, whereas Tata Communications is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and 0.13% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1338.15
|-5.75
|-0.43
|1364.05
|795.65
|756343.56
|Vodafone Idea
|13.64
|0.07
|0.52
|18.42
|6.87
|68363.43
|Tata Communications
|1822.05
|2.0
|0.11
|2085.0
|1221.45
|51928.42
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|77.08
|-0.26
|-0.34
|109.1
|60.35
|15068.58
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|432.45
|-0.7
|-0.16
|491.15
|114.8
|13878.98
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -25.30% lower than yesterday
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded until 10 AM is 25.30% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹13.67, representing a decrease of 0.74%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea touched a high of 13.69 & a low of 13.53 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.7
|Support 1
|13.54
|Resistance 2
|13.78
|Support 2
|13.46
|Resistance 3
|13.86
|Support 3
|13.38
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates:
VODAFONE IDEA
VODAFONE IDEA
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price remained unchanged at ₹13.57, while its competitors like Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India saw a decline. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and down by 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1338.0
|-5.9
|-0.44
|1364.05
|795.65
|756258.78
|Vodafone Idea
|13.57
|0.0
|0.0
|18.42
|6.87
|68012.6
|Tata Communications
|1803.05
|-17.0
|-0.93
|2085.0
|1221.45
|51386.92
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|76.88
|-0.46
|-0.59
|109.1
|60.35
|15029.48
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|423.15
|-10.0
|-2.31
|491.15
|114.8
|13580.51
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.1%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: null
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.68, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹13.57
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.68 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹13.35 and ₹13.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹13.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 1.47% and is currently trading at ₹13.77. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have surged by 93.57% to reach ₹13.77. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.26%
|3 Months
|-16.08%
|6 Months
|-2.17%
|YTD
|-15.31%
|1 Year
|93.57%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.78
|Support 1
|13.38
|Resistance 2
|13.97
|Support 2
|13.17
|Resistance 3
|14.18
|Support 3
|12.98
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 743 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 901328 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 652 mn & BSE volume was 91 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.29 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹13.75 & ₹13.4 yesterday to end at ₹13.29. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.
