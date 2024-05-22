Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
28 min read . 01:36 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 13.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.59 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day was 13.52 for the open and 13.29 for the close. The high for the day was 13.75 and the low was 13.4. The market capitalization stood at 90218.05 crores. The 52-week high was 18.42 and the low was 6.87. The BSE volume for the day was 91185877 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:36 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 13.63 and 13.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 13.55 and selling near the hourly resistance at 13.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.59Support 113.53
Resistance 213.62Support 213.5
Resistance 313.65Support 313.47
22 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.37%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.39%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. The stock may be reaching a bottom or starting a reversal soon.

22 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated between a low of 13.52 and a high of 13.80 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:50 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -40.99% lower than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded until 12 AM is 40.99% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at 13.58, reflecting a decrease of 0.07%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's stock reached a peak of 13.64 and a low of 13.56 during the previous trading hour. Recently, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 13.59 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 13.55 and 13.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.63Support 113.55
Resistance 213.67Support 213.51
Resistance 313.71Support 313.47
22 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

22 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days13.23
10 Days12.92
20 Days13.01
50 Days13.25
100 Days14.23
300 Days12.73
22 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.59, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹13.57

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.59 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 13.35 and 13.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 13.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:48 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -43.68% lower than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 11 AM is down by 43.68% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 13.62, showing a decrease of 0.37%. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price trend supported by high volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 13.7 and 13.54 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 13.54 and selling near the hourly resistance at 13.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.68Support 113.59
Resistance 213.73Support 213.55
Resistance 313.77Support 313.5
22 May 2024, 11:24 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.61, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹13.57

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.61 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 13.35 and 13.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 13.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock rose by 0.52% to reach 13.64, while its competitors are experiencing a mixed performance. Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are declining, whereas Tata Communications is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and 0.13% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1338.15-5.75-0.431364.05795.65756343.56
Vodafone Idea13.640.070.5218.426.8768363.43
Tata Communications1822.052.00.112085.01221.4551928.42
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra77.08-0.26-0.34109.160.3515068.58
Railtel Corporation Of India432.45-0.7-0.16491.15114.813878.98
22 May 2024, 11:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 5.8, 57.57% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.2
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold8743
    Sell4589
    Strong Sell5332
22 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -25.30% lower than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded until 10 AM is 25.30% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 13.67, representing a decrease of 0.74%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea touched a high of 13.69 & a low of 13.53 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.7Support 113.54
Resistance 213.78Support 213.46
Resistance 313.86Support 313.38
22 May 2024, 10:16 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price remained unchanged at 13.57, while its competitors like Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India saw a decline. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and down by 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1338.0-5.9-0.441364.05795.65756258.78
Vodafone Idea13.570.00.018.426.8768012.6
Tata Communications1803.05-17.0-0.932085.01221.4551386.92
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra76.88-0.46-0.59109.160.3515029.48
Railtel Corporation Of India423.15-10.0-2.31491.15114.813580.51
22 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.1%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: null

22 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.68, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹13.57

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.68 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 13.35 and 13.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 13.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 1.47% and is currently trading at 13.77. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have surged by 93.57% to reach 13.77. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.26%
3 Months-16.08%
6 Months-2.17%
YTD-15.31%
1 Year93.57%
22 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.78Support 113.38
Resistance 213.97Support 213.17
Resistance 314.18Support 312.98
22 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 5.8, 57.26% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.2
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold8743
    Sell4589
    Strong Sell5332
22 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 743 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 901328 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 652 mn & BSE volume was 91 mn.

22 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.29 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 13.75 & 13.4 yesterday to end at 13.29. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.