Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹7.69 and closed slightly higher at ₹7.70. The stock reached a high of ₹7.76 and a low of ₹7.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹51,577.87 crore, the shares traded on the BSE amounted to 44,377,900. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea has seen a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.67
|Support 1
|7.27
|Resistance 2
|7.91
|Support 2
|7.11
|Resistance 3
|8.07
|Support 3
|6.87
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 5.41% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Sell
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 285 mn & BSE volume was 38 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7.76 & ₹7.35 yesterday to end at ₹7.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend