Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹9.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹9.36. The stock reached a high of ₹9.56 and a low of ₹9.12 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹67,894.78 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 48,673,707 on the BSE. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 358 mn & BSE volume was 48 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.56 & ₹9.12 yesterday to end at ₹9.51. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.