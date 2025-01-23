Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2025, by 1.6 %. The stock closed at 9.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9.51 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 9.35 and closed slightly higher at 9.36. The stock reached a high of 9.56 and a low of 9.12 during the day. With a market capitalization of 67,894.78 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 48,673,707 on the BSE. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 19.15 and a low of 6.60.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 407 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 604051 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 358 mn & BSE volume was 48 mn.

23 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹9.36 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 9.56 & 9.12 yesterday to end at 9.51. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

