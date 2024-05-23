Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Rises in Trading Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last trading day was ₹13.63 at the opening and ₹13.57 at the closing. The high for the day was ₹13.8 and the low was ₹13.45. The market capitalization was ₹89,752.67 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹18.42 and ₹6.87 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 91,952,413 shares traded.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.52% today, currently trading at ₹13.57. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have surged by 94.24% to reach ₹13.57. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.27%
|3 Months
|-13.95%
|6 Months
|0.0%
|YTD
|-15.62%
|1 Year
|94.24%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.72
|Support 1
|13.37
|Resistance 2
|13.93
|Support 2
|13.23
|Resistance 3
|14.07
|Support 3
|13.02
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 57.04% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|8
|7
|4
|3
|Sell
|4
|5
|7
|9
|Strong Sell
|5
|3
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.57 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹13.8 & ₹13.45 yesterday to end at ₹13.57. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.