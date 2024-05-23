Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Rises in Trading Today

8 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 13.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.52 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last trading day was 13.63 at the opening and 13.57 at the closing. The high for the day was 13.8 and the low was 13.45. The market capitalization was 89,752.67 crore. The 52-week high and low were 18.42 and 6.87 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 91,952,413 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:33:16 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.52, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹13.5

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.52 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 13.37 and 13.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 13.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:22:18 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.52% today, currently trading at 13.57. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have surged by 94.24% to reach 13.57. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.27%
3 Months-13.95%
6 Months0.0%
YTD-15.62%
1 Year94.24%
23 May 2024, 09:01:01 AM IST

Ericsson looks to increase share in India, aims for orders from Vodafone Idea

Nitin Bansal, India MD of Ericsson, tells Mint that discussions with Vodafone Idea are ongoing but new purchase orders are yet to be given out. India equipment to be exported.

https://www.livemint.com/industry/telecom/ericsson-looks-to-increase-share-in-india-aims-for-orders-from-vodafone-idea-11716383487858.html

23 May 2024, 08:52:06 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.72Support 113.37
Resistance 213.93Support 213.23
Resistance 314.07Support 313.02
23 May 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 5.8, 57.04% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.2
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold8743
    Sell4579
    Strong Sell5333
23 May 2024, 08:00:54 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.57 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 13.8 & 13.45 yesterday to end at 13.57. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

