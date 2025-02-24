Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened and closed at ₹8.27, with a high of ₹8.34 and a low of ₹8.01. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹57,471.39 crore. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 30,377,740 shares for the day.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has decreased by 1.24%, currently trading at ₹7.95. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a significant decline of 50.67%, also landing at ₹7.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22,795.90 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.07%
|3 Months
|26.63%
|6 Months
|-49.18%
|YTD
|1.26%
|1 Year
|-50.67%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8.27
|Support 1
|7.95
|Resistance 2
|8.47
|Support 2
|7.83
|Resistance 3
|8.59
|Support 3
|7.63
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 13.04% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 320 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 403736 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 289 mn & BSE volume was 30 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹8.27 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.34 & ₹8.01 yesterday to end at ₹8.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend