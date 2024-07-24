Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST Trade
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 15.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.47 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day opened at 15.3 and closed at 15.28. The high for the day was 15.63 and the low was 15.21. The market capitalization stood at 107825.43 crore. The 52-week high was 19.15 and the 52-week low was 7.52. The BSE trading volume was 18237142 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 11:33 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 15.63 and 15.41 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 15.41 and selling near the hourly resistance at 15.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 115.53Support 115.35
Resistance 215.64Support 215.28
Resistance 315.71Support 315.17
24 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.28 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 15.63 & 15.21 yesterday to end at 15.47. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

