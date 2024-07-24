Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day opened at ₹15.3 and closed at ₹15.28. The high for the day was ₹15.63 and the low was ₹15.21. The market capitalization stood at ₹107825.43 crore. The 52-week high was ₹19.15 and the 52-week low was ₹7.52. The BSE trading volume was 18237142 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 15.63 and 15.41 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 15.41 and selling near the hourly resistance at 15.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|15.53
|Support 1
|15.35
|Resistance 2
|15.64
|Support 2
|15.28
|Resistance 3
|15.71
|Support 3
|15.17
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15.63 & ₹15.21 yesterday to end at ₹15.47. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.