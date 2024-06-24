Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹17.01 and closed at ₹17.14. The high for the day was ₹17.21, while the low was ₹16.84. The market capitalization stood at ₹115,937.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹18.42, and the low was ₹7.18. The BSE volume for the day was 42,096,282 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.29%; Futures open interest decreased by -342.34%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Vodafone Idea indicates a potential shift in the bearish trend, suggesting the stock could reach a bottom or begin a reversal in the near future.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea stock had a low of ₹16.84 and a high of ₹17.21 on the current day.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -38.85% lower than yesterday
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded until 12 AM is 38.85% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹17.08, a decrease of 0.35%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 17.15 and 17.01 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 17.01 and selling near the hourly resistance at 17.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.17
|Support 1
|17.06
|Resistance 2
|17.23
|Support 2
|17.01
|Resistance 3
|17.28
|Support 3
|16.95
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|16.84
|10 Days
|16.46
|20 Days
|15.43
|50 Days
|14.03
|100 Days
|14.29
|300 Days
|13.52
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹17.14 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.21 & ₹16.84 yesterday to end at ₹17.14. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend