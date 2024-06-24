Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:13 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 24 Jun 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 17.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.09 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 17.01 and closed at 17.14. The high for the day was 17.21, while the low was 16.84. The market capitalization stood at 115,937.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 18.42, and the low was 7.18. The BSE volume for the day was 42,096,282 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:13 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.29%; Futures open interest decreased by -342.34%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Vodafone Idea indicates a potential shift in the bearish trend, suggesting the stock could reach a bottom or begin a reversal in the near future.

24 Jun 2024, 01:01 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea stock had a low of 16.84 and a high of 17.21 on the current day.

24 Jun 2024, 12:47 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -38.85% lower than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded until 12 AM is 38.85% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 17.08, a decrease of 0.35%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 12:34 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 17.15 and 17.01 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 17.01 and selling near the hourly resistance at 17.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 117.17Support 117.06
Resistance 217.23Support 217.01
Resistance 317.28Support 316.95
24 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days16.84
10 Days16.46
20 Days15.43
50 Days14.03
100 Days14.29
300 Days13.52
24 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹17.14 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 17.21 & 16.84 yesterday to end at 17.14. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

